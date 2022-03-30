EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two federal inmates have been sentenced to more time in prison for possessing a cellphone.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 29, federal inmates Ralph Hooper, 43, and Jordan Reid, 29, both pleaded guilty to possessing cellphones while in the penitentiary (USP Lewisburg), before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arbuckle.

Officials say after accepting their guilty pleas, Judge Arbuckle sentenced the inmates.

Police say Hooper was sentenced to 2 months in prison to run consecutive to his almost 11-year sentence for his part in a heroin and cocaine drug trafficking organization across state lines.

Law enforcement states, Reid received 1 month in prison to run consecutively to his over 6-year sentence for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Federal Law prohibits inmates from possessing cell phones due to the security risk they pose to the institution.