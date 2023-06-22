PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were arrested for their involvement with various drug sales in Luzerne County after a raid was conducted Wednesday.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, an investigation was conducted into a home on South Main Street in Plains after a confidential informant told officers a few people were selling various drugs from the house.

As stated in the affidavit, on Wednesday a search warrant was served and as a result, two men were arrested, Dwight Aaron, 56, of Plains, and Isaiah Postell-Jones, 22, of Philadelphia.

Inside the house, investigators say they seized the following:

10 grams of fentanyl

38 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

.22 caliber revolver

Bella grinder with a white powder residue

Digital scale

Aaron and Postell-Jones face numerous drug and gun charges. Both remain in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bail.