WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they are charging two men after they disguised themselves as FedEx workers and committed an armed robbery at a home in West Hazleton.

According to West Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 7:20 p.m. officers got a call about two people armed with a gun breaking into a home on the 200 block of Allen Street and fleeing the scene in a Honda.

The victims of the robbery told investigators that a man appeared at the front door dressed as a FedEx delivery driver and he and another man forced their way into the home.

As stated in the affidavit, the two men, later identified as Ramon Rodriguez-Morera, 36, and Alexander De Los Santos Martinez, 29, both from New Jersey, hit the victims with handguns and a fight broke out between the four.

During the fight, police said a shot was fired at the ceiling of the home near the entryway, and shortly after the suspects stole money from the victims.

Officers said they were able to locate the suspect’s car on State Route 309 in Butler Township. The two suspects were removed from the car and inside the vehicle, police said they found marijuana and a FedEx shirt in the backseat.

The two men have been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and drug charges.