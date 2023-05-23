MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pike County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday two women have been convicted for their roles in planning a bizarre attack on the Pike County Community of Pine Ridge.

According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, a jury convicted Tonia Scott, 53, and Keeba Harris, 46, on Friday, May 19 for orchestrating the November 2019 attack on the Pine Ridge Community in Lehman Township, Pike County.

Court papers say Scott falsely claimed ownership of the Pine Ridge and Saw Creek Communities and she and Harris convinced five men associated with a security company to meet in New York City to go over their attack plan.

One of the men, Sushane Adams-Heyliger, testified in court about the attack the women reportedly created for the Pine Ridge Community, promising the five men involved jobs, houses, and money if the attack was carried out, police say.

According to Tonkin, prosecutors also showed a video of the attack and the five men reportedly hired by Scott and Harris, breaking into the Pine Ridge Community security office and assaulting a former security guard, handcuffing him to his Dodge pickup truck, and stealing the victim’s bullet resistance vest, duty belt, and gun holster.

The men also stole several items from the security office during the attack which included a .22 long rifle, a security jacket, keys, radios, and other safety equipment, court papers said.

Tonkin added that another man involved, Troy Sutton, took keys to a marked Pine Ridge Security vehicle from the office and drove off in it. Troopers said they found Sutton driving the security vehicle within the community and arrested him. State police say they also discovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol Sutton had with him while breaking into the security office.

According to Tonkin, the other men involved were arrested by troopers as they tried to flee but community employees parked a maintenance vehicle and trailer to block the roadway near the entrance to the community.

Troopers say they found the stolen rifle, and the Pine Ridge security jacket in Scott’s vehicle where she and Harris were found by police.

According to a press release from Tonkin, the three men claimed they were told to carry out the attack by Tonia Scott because they were acting as “tribal police” as part of the “Indian Nation,” which turned out to be a false statement created by Scott.

Tonkin says the jury deliberated for over three hours before they reached a verdict and both Scott and Harris were found guilty on 33 counts including terrorism, kidnapping, multiple counts of robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment of another person.

In January, Adam Abdur-Rahim, Musa Abdur-Rahim, and Troy Sutton were convicted of kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, for their roles in the attack.

“This crime shocked the Pine Ridge and surrounding communities with the brazen attack in broad daylight to kidnap an armed uniformed security guard,” Tonkin explained.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Harris and Scott is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pike County Courthouse.