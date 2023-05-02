CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were charged after police say they were found stealing a shopping cart filled with items from a ShopRite.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 28 around 8:30 p.m., troopers were called to a ShopRite in Broadheadsville for a report of a shoplifting incident.

Police say security stopped a woman, later identified as Kristen McCloskey, outside of the store after she and a man, identified as Stephen McCloskey, left with a full shopping cart without paying for any of the items.

Stephen drove a car to the front of the store where Kristen was being approached by security, allowing her to push past security and enter the vehicle, PSP said.

State police stated security sustained minor injuries during the process and the two suspects were able to flee the scene. They were later arrested at a house in Blakeslee and troopers said the two were in the process of changing their hair color.

The McCloskeys were both charged with aggravated assault, harassment, and retail theft.