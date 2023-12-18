SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after a road rage incident on Interstate 81 that ended with a milkshake thrown in a driver’s face.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 11 around 2:20 p.m., a road rage incident occurred on the I-81 exit ramp of Exit 184 (River Street).

Police say a driver walked up to other occupants in another vehicle and began yelling about being cut off, then smashed the rear windshield with an unknown object.

At one point a man in the car threw a milkshake at the driver, troopers noted.

State police have charged the following two men for the incident;