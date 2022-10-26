WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two people after they were found with a group riding off-roading ATVs and dirt bikes through the streets of Wilkes-Barre,

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. officers came across multiple dirt bikes and ATVs riding along Wood Street in a reckless manager.

At one point the group sped up and went around the officer’s car “disregarding the safety of other drivers,” as stated by investigators.

The officer said he turned on his spotlight causing one ATV rider, later identified as Adalberto Ramirez-Acosta, 22, to slow down and attempt to flee police. As Ramirez-Acosta turned he caused a collision between an ATV and a dirt bike and came to a stop against the patrol car, as stated in the affidavit.

Ramirez-Acosta tried to flee police on foot leaving his ATV behind, however, officers said they were able to place him into custody.

According to court documents, as officers were placing Ramirez-Acosta in custody an ATV came riding toward the two at a high speed, attempting to hit the officer.

The officer avoided the ATV and Ramirez-Acosta almost got away but he was placed back into custody when the ATV rider turned around and tried to hit the officer again, police said.

Officers on the scene said they located the ATV driver, identified as Alexon Cruz-Espinal, 20, who attempted to hit police fleeing on foot on South Main Street.

Cruz-Espinal and Ramirez-Acosta have been charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct.