JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say they stole motorcycles in Jenkins Township and drove them to Hazleton.

According to the Jenkins Township Police Department, on April 14 officers were called to the James Musto Bypass for a report of two motorcycles stolen from a dry storage unit.

Police say two men, later identified as Timothy Jones, 31, of White Haven, and Brandon John Zeigler, 31, of Weatherly, were caught on camera stealing a 2012 Harley Davidson and 2002 Honda.

Jones on the left and Zeigler on the right

Through further investigation, officers said the pair traveled with the motorcycles all the way to the Hazleton area.

Investigators arrested Jones on April 20 on charges of theft, burglary, driving with a suspended license, criminal trespassing, and prowling at night. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Zeigler was arrested on Wednesday on charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling at night, and conspiring to commit theft. He was released on $35,000 unsecured bail.