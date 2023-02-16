CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people after a man traded his weapon for 2 grams of meth from a convicted felon.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m., officers came upon a car with a passenger known to police as a drug user/dealer within the area.

Investigators began to approach the vehicle and notice the driver became “wide-eyed” and would not look in the officer’s direction.

Eventually, officers say they pulled over the car for failing to use the turn signal when making a left-hand turn into a Rite Aid.

Police said they talked with the three passengers in the car including John Jenisky, 33, of Forest City, and Charles McKinney, 31, of Carbondale. Jenisky was patted down and smelled of a strong odor of marijuana while McKinney was found with “ice” which is the street name of crystal meth.

As stated in the affidavit, a search of the car was done, and a Seneca Menthols 100’s cigarette pack contained a small .22 cal rifle handgun.

Detectives said Jenisky contacted McKinney to trade him 2 grams of crystal meth in exchange for a handgun due to the fact that Jenisky was a convicted felon and could not purchase a weapon.

McKinney has been charged with the sale of firearms, receiving stolen property, and drug possession.

Jenisky was charged with drug possession, receiving stolen property, and convict not to possess a firearm.