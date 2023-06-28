SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials state a man and a woman are being charged after allegedly making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers to buy 15 guns.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Yesenia Ramos, 43, of Stroudsburg, and Windall Mitchell, 34, of East Stroudsburg, are charged with conspiring to provide false information to federally licensed firearms dealers regarding the purchases of 15 guns between May 15, 2021 and June 14, 2022.

The 15 firearms were purchased from various federally licensed gun dealers in Monroe County, including:

Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters in Stroudsburg and Brodheadsville

Pocono Mountain Firearms in Scotrun

The Gun Place in East Stroudsburg

Lopez Firearms in Pocono Summit

Ramos is charged with fifteen substantive counts of making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers, and Mitchell is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offense of making false statements to firearms dealers and for being a felon in possession of firearms is ten years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.