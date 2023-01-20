HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives say two men are being charged after they were involved in separate high-speed police chases involving dirt bikes.

According to the Honesdale Borough Police Department, in May 2022 around 6:30 p.m. officers on patrol in the area of Willow Avenue in Honesdale noticed a dirt bike with two riders not wearing helmets.

Police followed the two and turned on their sirens attempting to pull them over. Both looked back at the officers and the dirt bike took off causing a high-speed chase, police reported.

Police say they chased the dirt bike through multiple streets as it weaved through cars on the road. The dirt bike eventually lost control and crashed into a natural gas meter of a home in the 300 block of Park Street.

As stated in the affidavit, a female passenger fell off the bike and began to have a panic attack while the driver of the bike, later identified as Daniel Buttcher Jr. 28, of Honesdale, was trying to get the bike out of the gas meter.

Buttcher Jr. was arrested and police say he had a suspended license and needed to pick up his girlfriend from work. He is charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, and other related charges.

According to Honesdale police, the next month on June 18, officers heard reports of a dirt bike rider not wearing a helmet. Police say the rider came close to a security guard near Apple Grove around 7:30 p.m. before taking off riding a “wheelie”.

Investigators went to Apple Grove and found the dirt bike rider. Police say the rider stopped for a moment when they saw police, but when officers told him to shut off the bike the rider allegedly smirked and drove around the patrol car.

The rider, later identified as Nathan Barford, 21, of Honesdale led police on a high-speed chase for miles until he entered a gated community, as stated in the affidavit.

State police assisted officers and were able to place Barford in custody along with his bike. Barford was found to have a suspended license.

Barford has been charged with fleeing police, avoiding arrest, agricultural trespassing, driving with a suspended license, and other related charges.