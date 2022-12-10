JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they charged two people with drug possession and driving under the influence of drugs.

Troopers said two people, a 48-year-old female from Lake Ariel and a 51-year-old man from Greenly, were pulled over on the Hamlin Highway in Jefferson Township.

Investigators said they located cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia during the course of the traffic stop. The operator of the car was also determined to be under the influence of drugs.

Both individuals face charges in Lackawanna County according to state police.