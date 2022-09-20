DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged after investigators say they broke into a bar in Dunmore that has been closed for a year and stole over $1,700.

According to the Dunmore Borough Police Department, on September 5, around 5:00 p.m., officers were called for a report of a burglary in the 600 block of East Drinker Street at the Rum Runnerz Bar & Grill, which has been closed for a year.

As stated in the affidavit, a neighbor heard a noise coming from the foreclosed building and saw two pickup trucks leaving the area.

Investigators stated the bar door was opened without force, an ATM had been cut down the middle, and a cigarette machine was emptied.

Rum Runnerz Bar & Grill

After reviewing video surveillance, police say they were able to identify a red pickup truck parked at Sheetz that matched a description seen on video leaving the scene of the burglary.

Officers say they surrounded the truck and found the driver, Nicholas Anthony Carlucci, 32, of Dunmore, inside the store. Carlucci was taken into custody when he told officers he was at the bar but did not steal anything and the bar owners had given him permission to go remove items, according to court documents.

Investigators say they found more than $2,700 on Carlucci and inside the truck were tools used to pull back ATM’s metal, and a grocery bag filled with various cigarette brands.

Later, once police got in contact with the bar owner, he told officers that he gave James Blair, 42, of Mayfield, a key to the bar months ago to do work inside. Police say the owner told them that the two trucks seen at the scene belong to Blair and Carlucci.

The owner also provided screenshots of messages between Carlucci and Blair discussing breaking into the bar for cigarettes and money, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say the total amount stolen was $1,760.

Both suspects have been charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, and multiple counts of criminal conspiracy.