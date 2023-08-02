WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two have been charged with cruelty to animals after officials say they rescued 13 animals from a trailer in deplorable conditions, while 10 others were found dead.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney, on July 28, around 5:45 p.m., the Humane Society Police Officers were called about dogs roaming around a camper in Hamlin.

The caller stated there were approximately 10 dogs and other animals with skin and bones and the trailer smelled like death.

Once arriving on the scene, the humane officer and state troopers say they found dogs running free at the site, with the living conditions deplorable. Investigators noted the animals were severely malnourished and there were other decomposing animals, including dogs.

Zackariah Sheatler and Morgana McGee, of Lake Ariel and Carbondale were arrested as the suspects involved in the abuse. Police said Sheatler admitted to killing a dog by strangulation and admitted to killing other dogs in Carbondale.

Left: Sheatler, Right: McGee

Officials stated 10 animals were deceased, and another 13 were rescued that including 10 dogs, 2 cats, and 1 chameleon.

The 13 animals were sent to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter who says they are very fed up with the amount of abused animals so far this year.

Sheatler and McGee face a variety of counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Bail was set at $50,000 for both Sheatler and McGee.