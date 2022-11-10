MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Synder County are on the lookout tonight for a man wanted in an attempted homicide. Police are asking for the public’s help.

The Lewistown State Police were called to the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township just after 10 pm on Wednesday for a report of a shooting. They found one gunshot victim

While on the scene, investigators arrested Heather Schmieding. They are now looking for Adam Fink who they believe fired around three shots at the victim.

“Upon PSP arrival, it was found that Fink had fled the scene prior to police arrival. Fink was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue McClure, Snyder County,” said Trooper Jacob Rhymestine, Public Information Officer of Troop G Pennsylvania State Police.

Fink is facing several charges including robbery and aggravated assault.

Schmeiding is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated assault. She is being held in the Mifflin County Prison on a $50,000 bail.

“Fink is to be wearing a black shirt, black coat, white pants, and a red shirt tied around his face,” Trooper Rhymestine told Eyewitness News.

Police warn he may be armed and dangerous.

“Don’t yourself make contact with that individual. Just get a description and location and call into the station for their safety,” Trooper Rhymestine said.

The victim was transported to the Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.