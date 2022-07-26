WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men have been charged after shots were fired on Hughes Street in Wilkes-Barre Friday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers responded to a report of multiple shots heard in the area of Hughes Street.

On the scene, investigators were tipped that a man, later identified as Trenton Ambrose, 20, of Wilkes-Barre was “lurking” around a house on Wall Street.

As stated in the affidavit, a witness informed police that Ambrose began to fire a gun at Curtis Chandler, 20, of Wilkes-Barre, while he was walking toward his car.

The two exchanged gunfire and Chandler was seen fleeing the scene in a sedan with a long gun, possibly a rifle, according to court papers.

Police say the sedan was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed on Blackman Street, trying to run from officers, ending with Chandler being taken into custody.

Ambrose was seen walking on Hazle Street and was ordered to the ground at a taser point, police say. In his possession officers stated they found a loaded 9mm and Wesson handgun that was reported stolen in April.

Chandler is being charged with fleeing police, drug possession, and reckless driving.

Ambrose has been charged with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, reckless endangerment, shooting into an occupied structure, and receiving stolen property.