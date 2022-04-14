SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court.

According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers say they located seven .380 caliber shell casings in the parking lot along with blood on the sidewalk.

As a result of the investigation, the shooter was identified as a 15-year-old juvenile from Scranton who was charged with 25 counts of recklessly endangering persons.

Police say two males identified as Robert Robinson, 18, and Kijan Carter, 19, both from Scranton were also arrested in connection to the shooting as a result of the investigation.

Robinson and Kijan and two more juveniles are charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice as a result of the investigation.