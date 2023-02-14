HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two are in custody after several shots were fired from two moving vehicles, police say.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Monday at 1:00 p.m., police were dispatched to North Locust Street and West 11 Street for multiple shots fired from moving vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene there was a Honda SUV crashed into a US mail truck and no driver was in sight.

Police say they later saw a man, identified as 18-year-old Rolando Cepeda Jr, and a 17-year-old boy both trying to flee the scene.

Officers found Cepeda Jr. with two revolvers, one with the serial number wiped off, and the juvenile was found in possession of a stolen gun.

Cepeda Jr. was charged with an altered mark of identification, reckless endangerment, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer number.

The juvenile was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance.

Cepeda Jr. was placed in Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he was denied bail and the 17-year-old was placed in a juvenile facility.