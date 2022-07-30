TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY — Two individuals are in custody after a fight between the two, led to a police officer being assaulted, Friday night.

The Pocono Township Police Department says they responded to a call of a domestic dispute in progress at the Best Western Hotel in Tannersville on Friday around 9:30 p.m.

Officers say once they arrived they found siblings, Brooke Henao and James Morrison physically fighting and arguing. Police say as they were investigating the incident, 19-year-old, Brooke Henao assaulted a Pocono Township Police Officer.

Courtesy: Pocono Township Police Department

Henao was immediately arrested and taken into custody. The sibling Henao was originally fighting when law enforcement arrived, James Robert Morrison, 26, was also arrested and taken into custody.

Both Henao and Morrison were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge (MDJ) Phillip R. Riley.

Henao, who assaulted the officer, had her bail set at $10,000 monetary, which she could not post, so she was taken to the Monroe County Prison, where she will await her preliminary hearing in front of MDJ Daniel Kresge, on Tuesday, August 9 at 1:00 p.m. where she faces felony aggravated assault, simple assault, obstruction of an admin law official, and harassment.

Morrison’s bail was set at $5,000 monetary, which he could not post, so he was remanded to the Monroe County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm also in front of MDJ Daniel Kresge.

Morrison faces charges of two charges of simple assault, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of harassment.