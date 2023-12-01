WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man and woman are facing charges stemming from an incident that occurred at the Watsontown United States Postal Service (USPS) on Tuesday.

According to police, on Tuesday, November 28, 24-year-old, Jeremiah Dent, of New York City, attempted to cash a check at the postal office that was not made out to him. Dent was also found to have a fake New York State Driver’s License which matched the name of the person the check was issued to.

Police say Dent was taken into custody without incident and charged with one felony count of access device fraud and one misdemeanor count of knowingly possessing a counterfeit or altered access device.

Dent was remanded to the Northumberland County Jail after his arraignment by MDJ Diehl who set Dent’s bail at $125,000 cash.

Watstontown Police also arrested 20-year-old, Tania White-Ali, from Bronx, NY, stemming from the same incident. White-Ali had an outstanding warrant out of New York State, police say.

White-Ali was arraigned and charged with a felony count of arrest prior to requisition. Police say she was committed to the Northumberland County Jail after MDJ Diehl set her bail at $50,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dent on December 13 at 10:15 a.m.