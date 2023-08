PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two have been charged after police say a fight broke out at Mohegan Pennsylvania casino over the weekend.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers responded to the casino on Saturday around 12:00 a.m. for a reported fight.

After an investigation police said a 45-year-old from Clarks Green and a 29-year-old man from Nanticoke were placed in custody.

The two have been charged with disorderly conduct for the incident.