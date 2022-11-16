SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people were arrested after they were found with various drugs including heroin and fentanyl inside a hotel room.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Saturday officers pulled over a pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. for a cracked and tinted window.

Police say the driver, Gordon Appel, 52, of Throop, was hesitant to give identification because he knew he was wanted for a missing court date in Wyoming County for theft charges. While the passenger, identified as Dawn Siegfried, 42, who was listed as homeless, seemed to be under the influence of something, police said.

Officers stated they conducted a search of the car and found a hypodermic needle in their truck. Appel admitted they had more drugs in a hotel room at the Econo Lodge where the two were staying, according to the affidavit.

Inside the hotel room, police say they seized the following drug items:

Five bundles containing a total of 56 bags of heroin

Three spoons with powder residue

Two bags containing fentanyl

One jar with a small crystal methamphetamine rock

One Xanax pill

Appel has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.

Siegfried is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and additional drug charges.

Both were jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison, Appel on a $75,000 bail and Siegfried on a $50,000 bail.