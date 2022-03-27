HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from McCarthy Tire Service.

Police say the theft happened between Thursday, March 24 at 5:00 p.m. and Friday, March 25 at 7:39 a.m.

According to law enforcement, the crime occurred as the unknown suspect(s) removed and stole two catalytic converters from the victim’s vehicle at McCarthy Tire Service in Hazle Township.

Officers say the vehicle vandalized was a 2016 Ford F550 and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.