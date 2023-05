HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two ATV riders after they allegedly fled a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, the two suspects were driving ATVs on a roadway in Hanover Township near Lee Park.

Officers say they attempted to pull the riders over but they fled the area, ignoring police commands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover police at 570-825-1254.