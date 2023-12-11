LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple police agencies arrested two men who allegedly broke into a dead man’s trailer in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, two men, Volodymyr Komarnytskyy, 38, of Loch Sheldrake, N.Y., and Vyacheslav Solomonov, 41, of Brooklyn, N.Y., were arrested after they burglarized a trailer in Laurel Run Borough owned by a man who recently died in Russia.

On December 8 troopers say the two men were found inside a trailer located in the 700 block of Laurel Run Estates for a second time. The trailer was owned by a man who had recently passed away and whose son saw the two men breaking in on surveillance camera, police stated.

The son of the victim told state police he did not know Komarnytskyy and Solomonov and stated his father left the United States and died in Russia. Police said the deceased’s son believed the two suspects were trying to find documents or deeds to Russian estates owned by his father.

During an interview using a Russian translator, Komarnytskyy told troopers he learned of the victim’s death and went to the trailer intending to send personal property back to the victim’s family in Russia, as stated in the affidavit.

Komarnytskyy and Solomonov were charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They remain in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail after being deemed a flight risk.