MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announce the arrest of two for a drug bust conducted in Mahanoy City, Wednesday after a months-long investigation.
According to the Mahanoy City Police Department, two search warrants were issued Wednesday morning at two locations within the area.
Police say, as a result, 20-year-old Edwin Roman Astor and 34-year-old Coralys Laboy Lopez, both of Mahanoy City were taken into custody.
Investigators state the following items were seized as a result of the search warrant:
- $131,780.00 in cash
- 6 firearms with one being stolen
- 1 airsoft gun,
- 505 grams of Fentanyl
- 4,456 individual doses, of marijuana, and methamphetamine
Astor and Lopez have been charged with felony conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, felony receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two remain in the Schuylkill County Prison on $125,000 straight cash bail.