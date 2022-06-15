MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announce the arrest of two for a drug bust conducted in Mahanoy City, Wednesday after a months-long investigation.

  • Mahanoy City Police Department
  • Mahanoy City Police Department

According to the Mahanoy City Police Department, two search warrants were issued Wednesday morning at two locations within the area.

Police say, as a result, 20-year-old Edwin Roman Astor and 34-year-old Coralys Laboy Lopez, both of Mahanoy City were taken into custody.

  • Mahanoy City Police Department

Investigators state the following items were seized as a result of the search warrant:

  • $131,780.00 in cash
  • 6 firearms with one being stolen
  • 1 airsoft gun,
  • 505 grams of Fentanyl
  • 4,456 individual doses, of marijuana, and methamphetamine

Astor and Lopez have been charged with felony conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, felony receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two remain in the Schuylkill County Prison on $125,000 straight cash bail.