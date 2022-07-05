HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two men on drug charges, one man was wanted on charges of distributing illegal narcotics.

According to the Hughestown Borough Police Department, in June around 11:40 p.m. officers arrested a 34-year-old man, of Scranton on an active warrant out of Lackawanna County for possession with the intent to distribute illegal narcotics.

Police transported the man to Scranton Police Department and he was placed in the Lackawanna County Prison.

According to law enforcement, on July 2 around 7:30 p.m., Hughestown officers arrested a 37-year-old man from New York for drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the man was also charged with driving with a suspended license and multiple traffic violations.