HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, and later search that turned up a gun and multiple drugs in Hazleton City, police say.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Cedar Street and Shaft Road on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators said they found the driver, 55-year-old Bethzaida Burgos-Perez, to be in possession of a loaded handgun without a concealed carry permit.

Officers said the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Carlos Nieves-Burgos, was found to have a warrant in Luzerne County for failure to appear on a previous charge. Carlos was searched and small amounts of suspected crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and suspected marijuana were found, according to police.

Pictured from left to right: Bethzaida Burgos-Perez, Carlos Nieves-Burgos

Bethzaida Burgos-Perez was charged with one charge of firearms not to be carried without a license and driving without a license.

Carlos Nieves-Burgos was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance, one count of possessing marijuana, and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.