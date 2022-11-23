JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple arrests were made after a traffic stop in Luzerne County where two people were found with warrants out for their arrest, according to police.

The Jackson Township Police Department tells us John Norcross, 53, and Christian Morgan, 49, both of Nanticoke, were arrested on November 19 after a traffic stop on Route 29 around 10:00 a.m.

Police said they pulled over of car with four people inside and the driver appeared to “be nervous” as the front passenger, Morgan, would answer questions addressed to the driver.

All provided their information and officers stated they found one, Norcross, with an active arrest warrant out of Monroe County. When police told Norcross he was under arrest they say he argued with officers but was placed into custody shortly after.

Police searched Norcross and say they found a plastic Spider Man container containing 28 packets of suspected narcotics, suspected fentanyl, and 6 hypodermic needles.

As stated in the affidavit, when Morgan was asked if he had drugs on him, he fled on foot from officers crossing over SR 29. Morgan was detained and was found with an active arrest warrant out of Luzerne County after he originally provided false identification.

Officers say they searched Morgan and found 18 packets of suspected fentanyl in his left and right socks.

Norcross was charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned on Monday morning and released.

Morgan was charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer, and flight to avoid apprehension. He was released after posting $10,000 in unsecured bail.