WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested after investigators conducted a drug bust on a house in Luzerne County.

According to the West Hazleton Police Department, on Saturday, December 9, officers executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Winters Avenue.

The search warrant was executed as a result of an investigation into the sale and trafficking of crack cocaine in the Luzerne County area allegedly committed by Eric Saunders, 64, and Joseph Roberts, 25, both of West Hazleton.

West Hazleton Police Department

Police say the search resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine prepackaged for resale and cash used in the distribution of drugs.

After the search, investigators stated they intercepted a delivery of crack cocaine as it arrived at the address.

The delivery, originating from the Philadelphia area, was planned to be resold in West Hazleton Borough, officers noted.

Saunders and Roberts have been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say they expect additional charges to be filed.