HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County.

According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek.

As a result of the search, officers said two people were taken into custody from the home, Anthony Deyo, 36, and Brittany Kline, 36.

Inside the home, investigators stated they seized 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3 grams and 182 glassine packets of heroin/fentanyl, digital scales, and drug processing equipment.

Deyo was charged with possession of a controlled substance.