HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs.

According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car.

Investigators say they identified the driver as Manuel De Los Santos-Santos, 21, who had a warrant for failing to appear in court issued by the Luzerne County Sherriff Office.

Police say they believed criminal activity was taking place and brought in a K-9 unit to sniff out the car. The K-9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside a Louis Vuitton bag that was owned by a 17-year-old boy, according to the release.

As stated by investigators inside the bag and car were 14 suspected, pressed fentanyl pills, 9 THC cartridges, 3 bags of marijuana, a ski mask, and a loaded Baretta .380 caliber, that was reported stolen to the Hazleton City Police.

The teen was taken into custody and charged, his case is being heard in juvenile court.

De Los Santos-Santos was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for his warrant.