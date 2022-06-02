MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say an undercover prostitution sting was conducted at a hotel in the Poconos.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday undercover officers responded to an online advertisement for prostitution, arranging to pay the woman $300 for sex at an undisclosed hotel in Mount Pocono.

Investigators state the woman, Candace Pickering, 49, of Minersville, arrived with a male, later identified as Leonard Chistakoff, 79, also of Minersville.

The release says Pickering met with the undercover officer. After a brief conversation, Pickering was taken into custody in the hotel room.

According to police, in Pickering’s possession was a sex toy, lubricant, $46, a taser, small bags of meth and marijuana, and a crack pipe.

Investigators took Chistakoff into custody in the parking lot. Chistakoff stated to investigators that he “came along for the ride in case anything bad happened” and that his friend, Pickering, was meeting someone to “have some fun”.

Police say inside the car, Chistakoff had a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun and marijuana.

Pickering has been charged with prostitution and possession of drugs. Chistakoff has been charged with firearms not to be carried and drug possession.

Both Pickering and Chistakoff were arrested and taken to Monroe County Central Booking for fingerprints and photographs. They will both appear at a later date before a judge.