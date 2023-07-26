SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police announced the arrest of two people during a theft investigation on Wednesday.

According to police on Sunday, July 23, officers detained Paul Pasco, 25, and Savanna Juice, 21, in the 3100 block of Olyphant Avenue after the two were identified in vehicles that were reportedly stolen from a home in Throop a day prior.

Detectives say they tracked down Pasco and Juice who admitted to stealing the vehicles and burglarizing the home in Throop.

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

According to law enforcement during the investigation detectives located the stolen vehicles and other property stolen during the burglary.

Pasco and Juice were taken into custody and both were charged with two felony counts of receiving stolen property.

Both were remanded to the Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post bail. Pasco’s bail was set at $10,000 and Juice’s bail was set at $20,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both Pasco and Juice on August 7 at 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.