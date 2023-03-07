GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two men after a significant amount of drugs were found after a traffic stop on I-80.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 1 around 8:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 80 in Clinton County for a traffic violation.

Troopers say during the stop they observed “criminal activity” inside the car. A search of the car was granted and a significant amount of drugs were seized.

As a result, police arrested Isael Garcia, 20, and Mohammad Aladdin, 21, both from Illinois. State police did not specify the amount or type of drugs found inside the arrestees’ car.

Charges have been filed against the two men through the district court.