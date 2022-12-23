HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two people after two separate thefts were allegedly committed at Walmart in Hazle Township.

According to PSP, on December 17, around 8:07 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart Superstore on Airport Road for a reported retail theft.

State troopers say during an investigation it was learned, a 38-year-old woman, under rang 20 food items, totaling $145.92.

On Wednesday, December 21, around 7:30 p.m. troopers responded to another reported theft at Walmart Superstore.

Troopers say, a 22-year-old woman under rang 35 items of women’s clothing and jewelry worth a total of $443.29.

Both women were charged through the district court.