SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug detectives say they arrested two people after a search warrant was served on a home resulting in a gun, and multiple drugs being seized.

According to Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street and a BMW station wagon around 7:00 am.

Once detectives entered the house, offices and K9 units were able to locate bags of suspected fentanyl, a mixing spoon, a pill bottle containing suboxone films, digitals, and $1,114, as stated in the affidavit.

Two people, Arwild Seda-Santiago, 40, and Erika Rodriguez-Yournet, 33, both of Scranton, were arrested as a result of the drugs found, according to court documents.

Police say they also found a .22-caliber handgun which neither Seda-Santiago nor Rodriguez-Yournet are permitted to have due to previous convictions.

Seda-Santiago and Rodriguez-Yournet’s 17-year-old son was also detained and released to Children and Youth Services for custody arrangements.

The two remain in the Lackawanna County Prison, with Seda-Santiago unable to post $150,000 bail and Rodriguez-Yournet unable to post $100,000 bail.

Both have been charged with felony possession of a prohibited firearm, endangering the welfare of children, and drug-related charges.