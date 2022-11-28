Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price. (Getty Images)

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after separate thefts occurred at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft.

Investigators discovered that a 40-year-old woman from Benton altered the price tags on items and hid items in her purse. Police say they filed charges against the woman through the district court.

The following day on November 23 around 5:30 p.m. troopers were called for retail theft. Police said a 39-year-old woman from Pottsville, attempted to steal numerous items.

She faces felony charges due to prior convictions, PSP states.