POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people with active arrest warrants were taken into custody after a traffic stop found them in possession of suspected heroin.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on July 16 around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fairview Avenue and State Route 314 in Pocono Manor.

Investigators stated the driver, Thomas Lauer, 25, was found with a suspended license due to a DUI and an active arrest warrant for drugs out of Monore County.

Police say 27-year-old Teri Baxter was also found to have an active warrant for drugs out of Monroe County.

The car was taken to police headquarters for a search warrant where a K9 unit found white wax folds with suspected heroin inside.

Charges are pending on Lauer and Baxter say Pocono Township police.