Police lights at night in the city

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a traffic stop found them in possession of meth while driving with two children.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 9 around 6:40 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations.

Troopers say the occupants of the car, Carrie Phetmoungkhoune, 31, of New York, and Jerrel Chai-Hong, 34, of Millerton, were seen committing criminal activity during the stop causing a K9 unit to arrive and search the car.

Investigators state the K9 unit found the two occupants in possession of 1/2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

Also in the car were two small children, their ages were not said by state police.

Phetmoungkhoune and Chai-Hong have been charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.