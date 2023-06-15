SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested two people accused of a prostitution scheme and possessing an illegal handgun.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday officers launched an investigation into suspected prostitution activities occurring in Scranton targeting a website commonly used for facilitating prostitution.

Investigators say they engaged with Achia Leggette, a woman who had posted an advertisement offering sexual services in exchange for money. Leggette and the officers met at a specified location where she was arrested and admitted to engaging in prostitution.

Officers stated Leggette revealed that she had traveled from Rochester, NY, to Scranton with her boyfriend, Omar Muhammad. As stated in the release, police approached the car driven by Leggette where Muhammad was a passenger.

A search of the car uncovered a handgun with an obliterated serial number and marijuana.

Scranton Police Department

Muhammad was arrested and chose not to speak with officers. Police also note finding additional items in Leggette’s belongings including condoms, lubricating oil, and $2,130 in cash.

Through further investigation, officers stated messages between Leggette and Muhammad showed the two were involved in a joint prostitution business, with messages discussing pricing, logistics, and customer interactions.

The two were taken to Lackawanna County Processing Center for arraignment.