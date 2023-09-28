HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested two men who were attempting to steal cooking oil in Luzerne County.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m., officers were called for a box truck trying to steal cooking oil in the 600 block of Alter Street.

Police say they identified the suspects as Kimberlin De La Rosa Reyes and Jewry Concepcion Valerio, and both were placed under arrest.

De La Rosa Reyes and Concepcion have been charged with the following;

Possessing instruments of a crime

Criminal attempt to commit theft

Criminal conspiracy to commit theft

The two were transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bail.