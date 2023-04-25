SIMPSON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carbondale City Police Department announced the arrests of two people who were allegedly involved in a burglary in April.

Police say on Saturday, April 15, officers were dispatched to Lord Avenue in Simpson for a reported burglary.

According to the police affidavit, the victim told officers when she returned home she found broken glass inside the house.

Officers said the victim claimed there was also jewelry missing from her room. Police say after they returned for more information officers asked the victim who would do this to her, to which she responded, 51-year-old, Gerard Gravine.

As the affidavit reads the victims said that Gravine used to work on her home for the landlord and engaged in “creepy” behavior toward her.

Police say they spoke to Gravine regarding the situation and that he was with 50-year-old Joseph Andrews at the time of the incident. Gravine also confirmed with police his connection with the victim, court papers say.

As the affidavit reads Gravine told officers on the night of the incident, he and Andrews arrived on Lord Avenue and Gravine served as a lookout while Andrews allegedly entered the victim’s home.

According to law enforcement, Gravine told officers after 20 minutes, Andrews returned from the victim’s home with cuts on his arm, allegedly from the broken glass, and a container of jewelry.

Gravine told officers that he sold most of the jewelry at a pawn shop while keeping a gold bracelet, which was taken into evidence, followed by Gravine being taken into custody, court papers say.

Police say they spoke to Andrews who told officers he previously worked for the victim, but did not enter the victim’s home and claimed he was going to a nearby Convenient Mart in Simpson.

According to court documents, police asked Andrews to show his arms to confirm what Gravine said and Andrews did have two cuts on his arm, police then arrested Andrews.

Gravine is facing charges such as criminal conspiracy, burglary, receiving stolen property, criminal trespassing, and damage to personal property.

Andrews is also facing multiple charges, such as burglary, engaging in a criminal conspiracy, criminal trespassing and breaking into a structure, receiving stolen property, and criminal damage to personal property.

Gravine and Andrews were both arraigned on April 22 and are being held at the Lackawanna County Prison.

An all-cash bail of $100,000 was set for both men by Magisterial District Judge Sean P. McGraw. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of May 3.