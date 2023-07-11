EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted sobriety checkpoints resulting in two people’s arrests for various DUI violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 4th holiday period troopers conducted DUI checkpoints on various roadways in Clinton County.

Police say the checkpoints resulted in 128 stops that included two drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

PSP notes, several citations were issued during the sobriety checkpoints.

State police say the goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious crashes, along with reducing the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways.