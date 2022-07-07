SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were arrested at McNichols Plaza Elementary School and charged with firearm and drug offenses.

According to Scranton police on Thursday, around 3:30 p.m., officers from the Scranton Police Street Crimes Unit saw two men acting suspiciously in the area of Stafford Avenue and Log Road, a site they say is home to recent gang activity and illegal shooting.

Officers say they saw both men walking toward the school wearing backpacks, a hood, sunglasses, and a full hooded facemask. The two men then walked around the back of the school toward a group of school employees, police reports say.

According to law enforcement, as police approached them, they attempted to flee on foot, but were detained quickly on the side of the school.

Police say they searched the backpack and found a loaded AK-47 assault rifle, with a large-capacity magazine. Officers searched another bag and found a Glock replica airsoft pistol modified to look like a real Glock pistol. A small amount of marijuana, with bags and a scale, were also found on them by police.

Police identified the two as Luis Flores, 20, of Scranton, and a 16-year-old from New York City. Both were arrested and charged with firearm offenses — including possession of a weapon on school property, criminal trespassing, and drug offenses.