EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they arrested two people at a Dollar General after discovering cocaine and various drugs in their possession.

According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., officers were conducting patrols near the Dollar General in Exeter.

Police say during the patrols, officers identified two people, Louis Kroon, 35, and Roxanne Scavello, 32, both of Carbondale, who were known to have active warrants for their arrest.

When investigators approached the two they both fled on foot and were eventually arrested after a chase, police say.

Officers said Kroon was found in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl as well as stolen items from Dollar General. Scavello was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen merchandise from Dollar General.

The two were transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for their active warrants and further charges are pending.