HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they arrested two people after they allegedly led police on a chase that ended in a crash in Luzerne County.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 3:45 a.m., offices received notification of a stolen car driving on Church Street. Police located the car, and turned on their lights and sirens causing the car to flee at a high speed.

The driver refused to stop, coming head-on to the police cruiser causing the officer to swerve to avoid getting hit, police stated. The chase finally ended after the driver turned and collided with a parked car.

After the crash investigators said the driver and two passengers fled on foot. The driver, identified as Connor Derrick, was found hiding in a backyard. One passenger, identified as Taylor Lehman, was arrested, while the front passenger has not been located.

Derrick was charged with fleeing police, avoiding apprehension, recklessly endangering, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and other related charges.

Lehman was found with an outstanding bench warrant for her arrest in Lackawanna County.