WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested after a narcotics investigation was conducted in Luzerne County resulting in cocaine being seized.

According to the West Hazleton Police Department, on October 11 officers concluded a narcotics investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a Lincalis Street garage where they say two people were found selling and trafficking drugs.

Police say David Castro, 48, of Freeland, and Luiz Roman Vega, 70, of West Hazleton were arrested and face delivery of cocaine charges.

The duo was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and are awaiting arraignment.