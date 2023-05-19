LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in a shooting that led to a foot chase with officers.

According to the Lansford Police Department, on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to report shots fired in the 40 block of East Water Street in Lansford.

Once on the scene, investigators learned two men, later identified as Elijah Lopez, 20, and Reality Lopez, 21, both of Lansford, went to a home, got into an argument with a man and Reality allegedly fired five shots towards a woman as she ran inside the house.

Police say no one was injured and both suspects took off when the officer began to approach them.

Additional responding officers were able to locate Elijah after he ran through a yard on Abbott Street. Investigators stated an officer pulled out his gun, commanding Elijah to take his hands away from his pocket. Elijah then threw a black item, later identified as a weapon-mounted light with a green laser, from his pocket and got to the ground, as stated in the affidavit.

Officers took Elijah into custody Wednesday night and on Thursday around 7:00 p.m., Reality was arrested and the suspected gun involved was seized.

Elijah has been charged with terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and assault charges. Reality has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment.

They both remain in the Carbon County Prison after being denied bail.