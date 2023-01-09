DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say two men tried to steal an ATM with a pickup truck and chains.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 21 around 4:30 a.m., two men tried to remove an ATM at the PNC Bank in Wayne County.

Police say the suspects were seen using a pickup truck and chains to pull the ATM out of its station. However, the two were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.